PFF 2023 Mock Draft Has Chicago Bears Select Alabama QB Bryce Young

PFF 2023 mock draft has Bears select QB Bryce Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select ... Bryce Young?

According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from PFF, the Bears are destined to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An interesting draft choice for a team that took a quarterback in the first-round two drafts ago in Justin Fields. He has over two years left on his rookie deal too.

RELATED: Bears overreactions: Did Chicago miss on Eberflus, Poles?

This likely comes from the speculation about Fields' season so far. He's at the bottom of the league in a plethora of passing stats.

The most eye-popping stat from his end is his passing attempts. He has 67 through four weeks (32nd in the NFL) which equals 30 less than Mac Jones, who ranks 30th in the category.

While Bryce Young is an intriguing candidate for the quarterback spot, the Bears have bigger fish to fry.

Fields will be their guy until his rookie contract expires. It's only fair to give him a chance to develop before entirely giving up on his potential.

The Bears need to address their offensive weaponry around Fields either in free agency or the draft. Fields is the most pressured quarterback in the NFL. Plus, his wide receivers have the lowest separation rate through four weeks this season.

It will be interesting to see what the new regime does this upcoming offseason. They did not draft Fields so they may not be as inclined to keep him around if they don't feel he suits their needs at quarterback.

That being said, the team will have around $100 million in cap space and a high draft pick next offseason with plenty of gaps to fill in the roster. Expect them to focus on more pressing matters.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.