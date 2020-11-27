Man in Serious Condition After Being Pushed in Front of CTA Train During Altercation

Authorities say a man is in serious condition Friday after he was shoved in front of a CTA Red Line train during an altercation.

According to Chicago police, the man became engaged in a verbal altercation at approximately 7:21 p.m. That altercation later turned physical, and authorities say the man was pushed in front of a northbound CTA Red Line train.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Chicago police say that no suspects are currently in custody, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The train operator was also taken to an area hospital after the incident.

Trains are currently not making stops on the northbound Red Line between Fullerton and Lake. A shuttle bus is currently operating between those stops. Trains have been rerouted to elevated tracks through the Loop as a result of the incident.

Trains bound for 95th Street are operating on subway lines at this time, but are bypassing the Jackson stop, according to the CTA.