Person shot by police officer in Elk Grove Village

A person who was reported to be armed with a knife was shot by a police officer in Elk Grove Village Friday evening, authorities said.

Officials said officers responded to calls of a man with a knife in the 200 block of Fern Drive early Friday evening when the person was wounded in a shooting.

The condition of the person wounded is unknown, and it is also unknown if the officer involved sustained any injuries.

According to police, the area is currently safe and there is no threat to the public, though a significant police presence near the intersection of Fern Drive and Ridge Avenue is expected to continue.

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and it is unknown if there were any other witnesses.

The shooting is under investigation by the department's Major Case Assistance Team. There is currently no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.