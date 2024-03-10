Person shot and killed inside Hermosa warehouse: Chicago police

A man was fatally shot inside a warehouse in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side late Saturday night, authorities said.

At around 9:25 p.m., Chicago police officers were called to the 1800 block of North Kostner, where they discovered a man who had been shot inside a warehouse's garage. The victim, identified as 55-year-old Ely Martinez by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

No one was in custody as police continued to investigate on Sunday evening.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.