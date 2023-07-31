Person seriously wounded in shooting on I-57 in Markham

A person was seriously injured in a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 in the southern suburb of Markham Sunday night, according to the Illinois State Police.
Troopers responded around 11:30 p.m. and found the person wounded inside a car at 159th Street, the state police said.
The person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the state police said.
No other details were released.
