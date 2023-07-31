Markham

Person seriously wounded in shooting on I-57 in Markham

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

Illinois State Police

A person was seriously injured in a shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 in the southern suburb of Markham Sunday night, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded around 11:30 p.m. and found the person wounded inside a car at 159th Street, the state police said.

The person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the state police said.

No other details were released.

