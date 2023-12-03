Person killed in Oakbrook Terrace hotel shooting, police say

A person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting at a suburban hotel Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the Hilton Suites in the first block of Drury Lane at approximately 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Authorities say they located a victim upon arrival at the hotel and immediately began life-saving measures. That victim was transported to an area hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

A lockdown was initiated at the hotel as police searched for a suspect, according to multiple reports. That search ultimately yielded a person of interest, who was taken into custody.

The shooting is considered an “isolated incident,” and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

Oakbrook Terrace police and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team are leading the investigation, and more details are expected to be released at a later date.