One in Custody After Chicago Police Officer Shot on South Side, Authorities Say

A Chicago police officer was shot in the leg during a traffic investigation on the city's far South Side Wednesday evening, authorities say.

At approximately 8:32 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic investigation at the 9200 block of S. Stoney Island when they exchanged gunfire with the occupants of the vehicle.

During this exchange, an officer was shot in the leg and transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

One offender was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. A second person of interest was taken into custody for further investigation, and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Authorities said Wednesday the specifics of this incident are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, and that the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

