Chicago Police Officer Shot on City's Far South Side, Authorities Say

Chicago police say that an officer is being treated at a local hospital after they were shot on the city’s Far South Side Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 92nd Place and Stony Island Avenue, located in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood.

A fire department source said that the officer’s condition had stabilized, but a police department spokesman said that there was no update on the officer’s condition at this time.

A press conference is expected to take place Wednesday night.

We will update this breaking news story as we receive additional information.