Calumet Heights

Chicago Police Officer Shot on City's Far South Side, Authorities Say

Chicago police say that an officer is being treated at a local hospital after they were shot on the city’s Far South Side Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 92nd Place and Stony Island Avenue, located in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A fire department source said that the officer’s condition had stabilized, but a police department spokesman said that there was no update on the officer’s condition at this time.

A press conference is expected to take place Wednesday night.

Local

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1 hour ago

Notre Dame Expected to Promote Marcus Freeman to Head Coach, Reports Say

Salvation Army 2 hours ago

Salvation Army Red Kettle Fundraising Receives First Gold Coin of Holiday Season

We will update this breaking news story as we receive additional information.

This article tagged under:

Calumet HeightsChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us