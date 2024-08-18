Person found dead inside SUV in Buffalo Grove grocery store parking lot

Police in suburban Buffalo Grove were investigating on Saturday after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in the Woodman's grocery store parking lot, village officials said.

At around 2:57 p.m., the Buffalo Grove Fire and Police departments were called to Woodman's, 1550 Deerfield Pkwy., to perform a well-being check on a person inside an SUV, where a foul odor was being emitted. First responders found a man in a blue Chevrolet Equinox and determined he was deceased.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, authorities said.

Police haven't said if foul play has been ruled out.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and was conducting a death investigation in conjunction with police.