Garfield Ridge

Woman found dead following fire in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood

By NBC Chicago Staff

1512735587-santatowneast.JPG?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
Chicago Fire Department

A woman was found dead following a fire in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said firefighters responded to a blaze in the 5400 block of South Mulligan Avenue this morning and discovered an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's cause of death can currently not be determined, with the cause and origin of the fire currently under investigation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates

This article tagged under:

Garfield Ridge
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us