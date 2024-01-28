Woman found dead following fire in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood

A woman was found dead following a fire in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said firefighters responded to a blaze in the 5400 block of South Mulligan Avenue this morning and discovered an unresponsive woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal fire 5425 South Mulligan. Elderly female. Cause and origin under investigation. Victim was deceased on scene. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/bGDmZyg7BI — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 28, 2024

The woman's cause of death can currently not be determined, with the cause and origin of the fire currently under investigation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates