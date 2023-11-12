Person dies following 3-vehicle crash involving semi in LaPorte County

One person died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a semi truck on Sunday morning in LaPorte County, Indiana, according to sheriff's officials.

The crash was reported at around 11:13 a.m. in the area of U.S. 421 and County Road 125 South near Westville, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Investigators determined a 2016 Jeep traveling northbound on U.S. 421 crashed with a 1996 Kenworth semi truck that was traveling southbound. Following the impact, the semi collided head-on with a 2019 Buick SUV that was heading northbound.

The driver of the Buick was airlifted to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from their injuries. Their name was being withheld Sunday evening pending family notification.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to sheriff's deputies.

Amanda Bolka, 34, of South Bend, the driver of the Jeep, was injured and hospitalized in unknown condition. The driver of the semi, who was identified as Carl Thomas, 50, of Knox, refused treatment at the scene.

Members of the Fatal Alcohol Crash Team responded to the scene due to the complexity of the crash, according to officials. It wasn't immediately clear if alcohol or drugs were suspected in the crash.

Toxicology results were pending as of late Sunday.