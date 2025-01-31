Illinois Politics

People involved in January 6 riots pardoned by Trump prohibited from holding state jobs, Gov. Pritzker says

The memo, acquired Friday by NBC News, comes in the wake of more than 1,500 clemencies and pardons issued by President Trump to individuals previously convicted or accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots

By NBC Chicago Staff

In a memo released from his office Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that individuals who were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots and later pardoned by President Trump are prohibited from holding Illinois government jobs.

The memo, initially acquired by NBC News and sent to Raven A. DeVaughn, the state's director of the Department of Central Management Services, said those who participated in the riots "disrupted the peaceful transfer of power and undermined bedrock principles of American democracy."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The memo recounts crimes that individuals who were pardoned or granted clemency by President Trump were accused of, including violence against law enforcement officers, threats against members of Congress and destruction of federal property.

news 8 hours ago

Trump's threat for 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada is challenging the auto industry

Media 1 hour ago

Chuck Todd exiting NBC after nearly 20 years: ‘This is a ripe moment'

"I am committed to building a State workforce that upholds our shared values and delivers results for the people of Illinois. Our State workforce must reflect the values of Illinois and demonstrate honesty, integrity, and loyalty to serving the taxpayers. No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government," Pritzker's memo said in part.

Pritzker's memo references Illinois' Personnel Code, which requires the rejection of state employment candidates who have engaged in "infamous or disgraceful conduct."

"To protect the integrity of our workforce and safety of our state, I hereby direct CMS to apply the State Personnel Code and consider any participation in the January 6 insurrection as infamous and disgraceful conduct that is antithetical to the mission of the State," Pritzker said in the memo.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Politics
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us