People involved in January 6 riots pardoned by Trump prohibited from holding state jobs, Gov. Pritzker says

In a memo released from his office Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that individuals who were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots and later pardoned by President Trump are prohibited from holding Illinois government jobs.

The memo, initially acquired by NBC News and sent to Raven A. DeVaughn, the state's director of the Department of Central Management Services, said those who participated in the riots "disrupted the peaceful transfer of power and undermined bedrock principles of American democracy."

The memo recounts crimes that individuals who were pardoned or granted clemency by President Trump were accused of, including violence against law enforcement officers, threats against members of Congress and destruction of federal property.

"I am committed to building a State workforce that upholds our shared values and delivers results for the people of Illinois. Our State workforce must reflect the values of Illinois and demonstrate honesty, integrity, and loyalty to serving the taxpayers. No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government," Pritzker's memo said in part.

Pritzker's memo references Illinois' Personnel Code, which requires the rejection of state employment candidates who have engaged in "infamous or disgraceful conduct."

"To protect the integrity of our workforce and safety of our state, I hereby direct CMS to apply the State Personnel Code and consider any participation in the January 6 insurrection as infamous and disgraceful conduct that is antithetical to the mission of the State," Pritzker said in the memo.