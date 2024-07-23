4 pedestrians, including an 8-year-old, injured after stolen vehicle flees traffic stop

Four pedestrians, including an eight-year-old child, were injured and a Chicago police squad car was struck when a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop late Monday in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 11:26 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. 46th St., officers were conducting a traffic stop in an alley on a stolen black Dodge Durango, police said. During the stop the driver of the vehicle reversed, striking the squad car.

The driver then continued to flee down the alley, striking two other vehicles and four female pedestrians, police said. Three adult females were transported to nearby hospitals in good condition, police said. An eight-year-old female was treated on scene, police added.

A police officer was also treated for minor injuries during the incident, authorities said.

According to authorities, one person was in custody.

Detectives were investigating, police said.