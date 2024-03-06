Pedestrian struck by CTA bus on Chicago's West Side

A pedestrian was struck by a CTA bus on Chicago's West Side late Wednesday afternoon, according to the CTA.

Officials said that according to "preliminary information," a southbound #157 bus "made contact" with a pedestrian near the intersection of South Pulaski Road and West Cermak Road.

The CTA said Chicago firefighters are currently responding to the scene.

The #157 bus, named the Streeterville/Taylor route, runs from the Pulaski Pink Line to Chestnut/Lake Shore, according to the CTA.

There is currently no further information available.