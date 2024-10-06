Dan Ryan Expressway

Pedestrian killed on Dan Ryan Expressway, police say

No information was available on circumstances of the collision

By NBC Chicago Staff

A pedestrian was killed on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday, according to the Illinois State Police.

All lanes of the inbound expressway were closed near 87th Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white sedan was traveling northbound near 83rd Street when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the highway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lanes of the expressway were closed for approximately three hours due to the collision, and reopened at approximately 5 a.m.

