Pedestrian killed, Edens Expressway closed in Lincolnwood

By NBC Chicago Staff

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Edens Expressway Sunday morning in suburban Lincolnwood.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers were called to the scene near Touhy Avenue at approximately 6:29 a.m. Sunday after a pedestrian was struck by at least one vehicle.

That pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and troopers closed the outbound side of the highway, diverting traffic onto Peterson Street.

That roadway remained closed as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

