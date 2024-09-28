Owner of beloved Chicago steakhouse dies, restaurant announces in statement

The owner of a beloved steakhouse in Chicago's River North neighborhood has died, the restaurant announced in a statement late Friday evening.

Gene & Georgetti announced the death of longtime owner Tony Durpetti in a Facebook post, honoring his legacy as "the heart and soul of our restaurant for decades."

"From his warmth with guests to his commitment to excellence, Tony’s influence will forever be a part of who we are. We thank him for his unwavering love and leadership and will continue to honor his legacy in everything we do. Our thoughts are with his wife Marion, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Collin during this difficult time," the statement said in part.

Located at 500 North Franklin Street, Gene & Georgetti was founded in 1941 and is Chicago's oldest operating steakhouse, according to the restaurant's website.

"Despite what many restaurants claim to be, Tony loved and work so hard to make the people that bring this restaurant to life know that they are family. He did that for our customers and suppliers too. If we’re being totally honest, he did that for everyone who knew him. We’re so proud he was our leader for so long. We will miss him for the rest of our days, and we will celebrate and honor his legacy. Information on services to come very soon. Rest in peace, Tony. We love you."