Overturned Dump Truck Spills Metal, Blocks Traffic on Joliet Roadway

An overturned dump truck has blocked traffic and led to an extensive cleanup effort in suburban Joliet on Tuesday, officials say.

According to the latest updates from TrafficNet, access to westbound Interstate 80 is blocked from Chicago Street (US 52/Route 53) due to the crash, which took place Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic in both directions is currently blocked from Interstate 80 to 5th Avenue as a result of the crash, which left metal debris strewn across the roadway.

The crash is also preventing vehicles from exiting westbound Interstate 80 at Chicago Street, according to traffic reports.

There are no current reports of injuries associated with the crash, and authorities remain on scene as cleanup is underway.