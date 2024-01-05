Overall respiratory illnesses at ‘high' level in Illinois as officials urge residents to get vaccinated

Circulation of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza is at a "high" level in Illinois to start the new year, with more than half of the state's 102 counties experiencing an elevated level of COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Health officials are encouraging residents to take basic safety precautions and to receive updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses as circulation of respiratory viruses has increased in the season of holiday gatherings.

According to the CDC's national data tracker, a total of 18 counties in Illinois are at a high level of COVID-19 hospitalizations as of the week ending Dec. 23, with 43 counties at a medium level.

With the data from CDC coming before Christmas and New Year's Day, the illnesses likely spread to a greater extent as many Americans traveled and held gatherings for the holidays.

According to the CDC's National Immunization Survey, just 24% of adults in Illinois are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, flu activity is surging in Illinois to match levels of the pre-COVID-19 2019-20 flu season while RSV activity has stabilized, though a slight increase in infant hospital admissions was observed.

Health officials confirmed that two children died due to influenza with a third death being investigated. All of the illnesses had December onsets.

“The winter holiday season typically results in an increase in seasonal respiratory viruses, and we are seeing that again this year, with certain areas of Illinois feeling increased hospital strain. I encourage all Illinoisians - and especially those most vulnerable to serious illness - to stay informed about respiratory illnesses in their area and use all the tools available to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. These tools include washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, improving indoor air ventilation, and wearing a mask in crowded areas. And it is not too late to get vaccinated for all the shots for which you are eligible. Receiving immunizations for COVID-19, flu, RSV, as well as pneumonia helps prevent serious illness and hospitalization," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

Officials advise those with symptoms of respiratory illnesses to stay home and to wear a mask when seeking medical care.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines effective against all dominant variants for the virus are available and recommended for all individuals ages 6 months and older, while RSV vaccines are available for pregnant individuals and people over the age of 60.

More information on the CDC's COVID-19 data tracking can be found here.