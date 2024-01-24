Over a dozen Chicago restaurants, chefs honored as James Beard Award semifinalists

The 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists were announced on Wednesday, bestowing some of the nation's highest culinary honors on to restaurants all across the country.

The Chicago area was well represented in this year's list of semifinalists, with 19 restaurants and/or chefs being nominated for numerous awards.

Chicago restaurants and chefs netted nominations in virtually every category offered, from Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurant to Emerging Chef and Best New Restaurant.

Below is a full list of all of the Chicago-area semifinalists for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Outstanding Chef

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth

Outstanding Restaurant

The Duck Inn, Bridgeport

Emerging Chef

Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan, West Town

Best New Restaurant

Atelier, Lincoln Square

Outstanding Bakery

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Anna Posey, Elske, West Loop

Outstanding Hospitality

Lula Café, Logan Square

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Middle Brow, Logan Square

Best Chef (Great Lakes)

A full list of semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards can be found here.