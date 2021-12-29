Over 20 Armed Robberies, Carjackings Reported in Lake View, Lincoln Park in Past Month, Police Warn

Over 20 armed robberies and carjackings have been reported in Chicago's Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods over the past month, police warned Wednesday.

In each incident, people armed with semi-automatic firearms approached "unsuspecting" individuals on the street and demanded their property, according to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

After turning over the property, the offenders entered into a waiting vehicle driven by another person and fled the scene, police added. In a number of incidents, the individual's vehicle was taken.

Police said that in two of the most recent incidents, both in Lake View, the individuals were shot in one of their legs.

Here's when and where the incidents have occurred:

800 block of West Wolfram Street on Nov. 17 at 9:20 p.m.

3900 block of North Janssen Avenue on Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:05 p.m.

2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:35 p.m.

1800 block of West Wellington Avenue on Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:00 a.m.

1000 block of West Barry Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:15 p.m.

1600 block of West Cornelia Avenue on Dec.1, 2021 at 8:53 p.m.

1400 block of West Cornelia Avenue on Dec.1, 2021 at 8:55 p.m.

2200 block of North Fremont Avenue on Dec.3, 2021 at 9:30 p.m.

800 block of West Newport Avenue on Dec.4, 2021 at 10:40 a.m.

2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Dec.6, 2021 at 8:50 p.m.

2300 block of North Clark Street on Dec.6, 2021 at 9:47 p.m.

1000 block of West Addison Street on Dec.7, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

1000 block of West Addison Street on Dec.7, 2021 at 9:07 p.m.

800 block of West Barry Avenue on Dec.10, 2021 at 11:45 p.m.

600 block of West Melrose Street on Dec.10, 2021 at 11:50 p.m.

1700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue on Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:10 a.m.

2100 block of North Fremont Street on Dec.14, 2021 at 10:00 p.m.

1000 block of West George Street on Dec.14, 2021 at 10:15 p.m.

1200 block of West Montana Street on Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:30 p.m.

600 block of West Buckingham Place on Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:44 p.m.

400 block of West Aldine Avenue on Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:00 a.m.

Police warned to be aware of surroundings and to remain in well-lit areas when out at night or in the early morning. People are also advised to pay special attention to suspicious activity and individuals loitering in the area.