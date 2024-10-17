Over 13,000 cases of Minute Maid zero sugar lemonade recalled due to mislabeling

Over 13,000 cases of Minute Maid zero sugar lemonade has been recalled by The Coca-Cola Company after it was found the products contained full sugar and were mistakenly labeled.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the cases recalled were 12-can cartons of the zero sugar lemonade. The recall stated that full sugar lemonade cans were placed inside cartons labeled for zero sugar lemonade.

The voluntary recall was initially issued last month, with the affected product being sent to stores in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The two types of lemonade contain a significant nutritional difference, with one can of regular Minute Maid lemonade containing 40 grams of sugar, 50 milligrams of sodium and 150 calories.

One can of the zero sugar lemonade contains no sugar, 50 milligrams of sodium and just five calories.

According to the recall, no press release was issued at the time the product was recalled last month, and none of the affected products remain for sale at any retail stores.