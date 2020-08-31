‘Outside Agitators' Calling and Trying to Intimidate Kenosha Residents: Police

Following unrest in Kenosha, people from outside the city have been calling residents to scare and intimidate them, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Monday.

Protests have erupted every day in the city since the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a police officer on Sunday, Aug. 23.

In the days following the shooting, "outside agitators" have tried to scare people by making phone calls to businesses, churches and residents, Beth stated.

"Don't let them do that," he said. "But remember...there are people from outside Kenosha, outside Wisconsin, and we've had some that are outside the United States, calling in here to scare people of what's going to happen."

At a news conference Monday, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said such an incident is "one of the most aggravating things that can happen."

"You know, all communities have issues, and it's important for people to realize that we need to deal with our own issues," he said. "I don't need outside groups trying to agitate my community, or...actually try to scare my community."

Antaramian said as time goes on, he hopes police will be able to track down some of the individuals, and they'll be "dealt with according to the law."