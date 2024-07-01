Outbound Reagan Tollway closed after semi fire near Aurora, Illinois State Police say

All outbound lanes on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway are closed near suburban Aurora after a semi crashed and burst into flames, Illinois State Police say.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near Farnsworth Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police say a semi and a passenger vehicle collided near the scene, and the semi burst into flames following the crash.

Minor injuries were reported, and all outbound lanes of the highway were closed at Farnsworth. One lane on the inbound side was also closed, with traffic back-ups occurring in the eastbound lanes due to gaper’s delays, according to officials.

On the westbound side, traffic was backed up from Farnsworth Avenue to Route 31, according to Illinois State Police.

No further details were immediately available.