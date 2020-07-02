One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Vehicle Crash in Roseland: Police

A woman was killed and another woman seriously injured in a head on crash in Roseland on the South Side.

About 2:35 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving a black Ford SUV east on 115th Street, when she swerved into oncoming traffic in the 600 block of West 115th Street and struck a Honda Civic, Chicago police said.

The 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Civic, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents department is investigating.