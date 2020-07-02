Roseland

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Vehicle Crash in Roseland: Police

A woman was killed and another woman seriously injured in a head on crash in Roseland on the South Side.

About 2:35 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving a black Ford SUV east on 115th Street, when she swerved into oncoming traffic in the 600 block of West 115th Street and struck a Honda Civic, Chicago police said.

The 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Civic, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Local

Chicago Violence 25 mins ago

13 Shot, 1 Fatally Wednesday in Chicago

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Fourth of July Weekend Forecast: Summer Heat Across Chicago Area

CPD’s Major Accidents department is investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Roseland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us