Ohio Woman Attacked by Police over McDonald's Order Speaks Out on the Incident

An Ohio woman is speaking out after video shows her being attacked by police officer following an altercation between the woman and McDonald's employees over the woman's order.

The incident occurred in Butler Township, Ohio, located just outside of Dayton, on Monday this week when police were called for a report of a disorderly customer.

According to NBC's Dayton affiliate WTND, the Butler Township Police Department said officers were called to a McDonald’s in Butler Township on reports of a disorderly subject.

The restaurant requested that a woman, Latinka Hancock, be given a formal trespassing warning after an argument with employees escalated.

Officers then attempted to arrest Hancock when she refused to provide police with her identity, with video showing one officer punch Hancock.

Hancock has now been charged with resisting arrest and failure to identify, as well as other citations.

Police said the officer who was seen punching Hancock has been placed on paid administrative leave.

"I don't want people to feel like I'm complaining over a piece of cheese. The message behind everything is misconstrued. When I realized that I wasn't going to get the sandwich that I paid for, I repeatedly asked this lady, 'If you do not like your job, then you shouldn't have came to work today,'" Hancock said.

Hancock's attorneys, the law office of Wright & Schulte, released a statement regarding the incident:

"Hancock ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese from the McDonald’s in Butler Township on January 16. When the sandwich didn’t have the extra cheese she ordered and paid for, she drove to the McDonald’s to get the order done correctly. After discussing the matter with McDonald’s personnel, McDonald’s employees called police. According to Wright, as Hancock was leaving the restaurant, Butler Township police officers confronted her and during the incident she was punched repeatedly in the head, sending her to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a head injury," a spokesperson from Wright & Schulte said.