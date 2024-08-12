Officials warn of dangers of back-to-school photos involving children. Here's what to watch for

Officials issued a warning to parents about new dangers those beloved back-to-school photos many post at the end of each summer could pose to children.

With August nearing an end and many kids preparing for the start of the new school year, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert about how scammers or predators can use the popular images to target students -- and this year, things could get even more "pervasive and dangerous."

“Every student is at potential risk, from preschoolers to graduate students,” Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO, said in a statement. “The threats include identity theft, financial loss, and even safety concerns. It’s important for parents and children to remain vigilant.”

The charming back-to-school images flood social media pages this time of year, but what many may not realize about the trend is how much information it gives away.

In several cases, children hold "first day of school" signs, detailing their name or grade.

The BBB said parents should be mindful of what they share online, noting that "it's safer to avoid posting photos of children on the internet."

For those who do share images, they recommend the following tips:

Avoid sharing personal details about your child. Back-to-school photos often involve kids holding a board with their full name, age, height, and other details or even a photo of your child wearing a uniform. Scammers or predators could use this information to commit identity theft or earn your child’s trust.

Back-to-school photos often involve kids holding a board with their full name, age, height, and other details or even a photo of your child wearing a uniform. Scammers or predators could use this information to commit identity theft or earn your child’s trust. Leave off information about kids' schools. Even sharing the name of your child’s school, teacher or grade level can make their information vulnerable. This can even help scammers piece together information to make alarming calls in what is known as grandparent scams. Not to mention, these details are often used as security questions and passwords.

Even sharing the name of your child’s school, teacher or grade level can make their information vulnerable. This can even help scammers piece together information to make alarming calls in what is known as grandparent scams. Not to mention, these details are often used as security questions and passwords. Choose generic backgrounds for your photos. Be mindful of any house numbers, or school names are in the background of your photos.

BBB advises parents as well as children who have smart phones and use social media to do the following:

Watch out for phony “friend requests.” Remind your students to not accept friend requests from strangers. Also, think twice before you accept a friend request from someone you are already connected with. It could be an impostor trying to access your information and friends list

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Double check your privacy settings. Review your social media account’s privacy settings regularly. Be mindful of who can view your posts. You may want to remove personal information from your account such as your telephone number or address.

“The good news is that technology also provides products to consider that may help with safety," Bernas said. "Parents can investigate the gadgets and apps available to know their child’s location and monitor what they see online. You can even see your child’s emails with one product. Another blocks inappropriate material. Several let you set screen time limits. Some watches have a button on it for your child to press in an emergency to notify the authorities. That is much easier than trying to make a phone call.”

But it's not just young children who could be at risk, the BBB added.

College and grad students could face credit card or school tuition scams. Some might receive fake texts, emails or calls claiming to be from their Dean or the Treasurer's office seeking payment.

"This is a trick used to get your personal information or possibly download malware onto your device. Always confirm these messages directly with the office or person sending the message," the BBB release stated.

Others might be offered their first credit card, but the deal could be a fake one designed to steal their identity.

Other tips the agency offered for students include: