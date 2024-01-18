Officials take steps as ice jam causes ‘historic flood' along Kankakee River

Officials in Will County say that new steps are being taken to address an ice jam that is causing “historic flooding” along the Kankakee River this week.

According to officials, Constellation Energy has activated all three of its siphons of warm water from the Dresden Energy Center to help accelerate the melting of ice along the river.

The move follows the declaration of a state of emergency by Will County officials, as they say water levels have reached unprecedented heights because of the ice jam.

“By opening all three lines of warm water into the river, we can begin melting the historic levels of ice that has created a public safety risk for nearby residents,” County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a statement. “This is a crucial step to safeguard lives and protect property in communities along the river. I’m urging residents to remain alert for the potential of flash flood conditions as ice begins to thaw.”

According to a press release, flood levels have reached 13.5 feet, surpassing all previous ice-related floods in the area.

The siphons are expected to accelerate the melting of ice, and to minimize the effects of rapidly melting ice once the weather warms next week.

A flood warning will remain in effect until Monday afternoon for a span of the river running from the Kankakee River State Park to Phelan Acres, comprising parts of Grundy and Will counties.

Areas impacted by flash flooding include, Phelan Acres subdivision, Cottage Road, Kelly & Phillips Road, Whalen Place, Blodgett Road, New River Road, and Macintosh Acres, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

While evacuation orders have not been issued, some residents are preparing for the worst. The Wilmington Public Works Department has opened a sandbag filling station in the parking lot of city hall for residents.

A flash flood watch also remains in effect downstream from the ice jam, as rapidly shifting ice and melting ice could cause water to quickly flood areas west of the jam.

As a result, residents are being urged to take precautions and to be prepared to evacuate with short notice.

Several residents near the Kankakee River have left their homes as flooding conditions are expected to persist for several more days with temperatures remaining below freezing.

More information can be found on the National Weather Service’s website.