Toddler found wandering Chicago neighborhood remains unidentified, parents still not found more than a week later

Officials in Chicago are continuing their search for the parents of a toddler who was found wandering in the city's Roseland neighborhood early Thursday morning over a week after he was located.

As of Friday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services confirmed that the family of the boy has yet to be identified and that no one has come forward in search of him. He remains in the care of Illinois DCFS.

The boy, who is estimated to be between 2-3 years old, was found walking alone with no shoes or pants at around 1:30 a.m on Dec. 21 in the 100 block of West 107th Street, authorities said.

The boy showed no signs of physical abuse and was taken to Roseland Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Officials said the boy only speaks Spanish and has straight, dark brown hair with light complexion and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.