Officials: Calumet City Apartment Building Fire Leaves Woman Dead, 7 Hurt

A fire in a Chicago-area apartment building has left one woman dead and seven people hurt — including three firefighters.

Flames extended to the seventh floor and roof of the building Monday night in Calumet City, according to fire officials.

Officials have not released the name of the woman who died, but said four residents of the building and the three firefighters were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, WLS-TV reported Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Calumet City is southeast of Chicago at the state line with Indiana.