Officer-involved shooting reported on Chicago's Near North Side

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability was responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city's Near North Side Sunday night, authorities said.

In a social media post at 8:35 p.m., COPA said its investigators responded to an officer-involved shooting near 300 W. Division St. Anyone with information was asked to call the agency at 312-746-3609 or visit its website.

COPA investigators responded to an officer-involved shooting near 300 W. Division. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) October 14, 2024

An NBC Chicago photographer at the scene captured footage of multiple streets blocked off with crime scene tape in the area of Wells and Division, along with a large police presence, including a Chicago Police Department command vehicle.