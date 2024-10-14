Officer-involved shooting reported on Chicago's Near North Side

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability was responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city's Near North Side Sunday night, authorities said.
In a social media post at 8:35 p.m., COPA said its investigators responded to an officer-involved shooting near 300 W. Division St. Anyone with information was asked to call the agency at 312-746-3609 or visit its website.
An NBC Chicago photographer at the scene captured footage of multiple streets blocked off with crime scene tape in the area of Wells and Division, along with a large police presence, including a Chicago Police Department command vehicle.
