Officer-Involved Shooting Reported in Suburban Phoenix: Illinois State Police

Phoenix, located between Harvey and South Holland, is about 19 miles south of the Loop and has about 1,900 residents

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer of south suburban Phoenix.

A Phoenix police officer shot someone about 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Halsted and 152nd Street, according Illinois State Police.

State police’s “Public Integrity Task Force was requested by the Phoenix Police Department to assist with the use of force portion of an officer-involved shooting,” state police spokeswoman Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said in an email. “At this time the investigation is open and ongoing and no further details are being released.”

Phoenix police have not responded to requests for comment.

The Phoenix Fire Department declined to comment.

