oak lawn

Off-duty police officer shot in south suburban Oak Lawn

By Matt Stefanski

NBC Universal, Inc.

An off-duty police officer was shot on Monday afternoon in south suburban Oak Lawn, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported before 1 p.m. outside MN89 INC, a trucking business at 10825 Central Ave.

Footage from Sky 5 showed officers focusing on a parking lot at the establishment. Multiple evidence markers, as well as what appeared to be clothing, were visible in a portion of the blocked-off lot.

Details on the incident weren't immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

oak lawn
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us