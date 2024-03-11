Off-duty police officer shot in south suburban Oak Lawn

An off-duty police officer was shot on Monday afternoon in south suburban Oak Lawn, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported before 1 p.m. outside MN89 INC, a trucking business at 10825 Central Ave.

Footage from Sky 5 showed officers focusing on a parking lot at the establishment. Multiple evidence markers, as well as what appeared to be clothing, were visible in a portion of the blocked-off lot.

Details on the incident weren't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.