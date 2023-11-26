Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Oak Lawn crash

An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn, Chicago police officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the officer as Edwin Espinoza, 35.

Oak Lawn first responders arrived at the scene of a crash about 7:50 a.m. on 95th Street, according to Oak Lawn police. Espinoza — whose vehicle had slid off the road and struck a tree — was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In an email sent internally to the Chicago Police Department, police Supt. Larry Snelling said Espinoza was a probationary officer who joined the department about a year ago and was assigned to the 15th District in the Austin neighborhood.

The accident remains under investigation by Oak Lawn police.