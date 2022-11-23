Ocean Spray Reveals the Real Reason Its Cranberry Sauce Labels Are Upside Down

There's a big debate happening over canned cranberry sauce this Thanksgiving -- and it has nothing to do with whether or not it's better than homemade.

It actually has to do with the can itself.

Turns out, the can for Ocean Spray cranberry sauce is actually upside down. But why?

The mystery was first solved last year, when a spokesperson revealed the real reason to CNN Business and Adweek.

But the company once again addressed questions surrounding their cans on their official Twitter account last week.

"It's to help people when opening the can: the rounded end of the can is filled with an air bubble vacuum, so when you open it upside down it slides right out," the company wrote.

A spokesperson for Ocean Spray did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Either way, it appears the great cran can debate has been settled.

The debate over whether or not canned or homemade is better, however, remains ongoing.