Costco, Whole Foods and More: Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed for Thanksgiving

No matter how much you prepared for Thanksgiving, you may still need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store to complete your big meal.

While places like Target, Walmart and Aldi will be closed on the holiday, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors open.

If you're looking to do some shopping or make a quick run to the store on Thanksgiving, here are your options:

Big Lots

Cabelas

Cermak Fresh Market

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Five Below

Jewel-Osco

Kroger

Mariano's

Meijer

Tony's Fresh Market

Whole Foods

Following the pandemic, many stores made the move to remain closed on Thanksgiving to prevent issues related to crowding, as well as to provide employees with the chance to spend time with family.

Here are grocery stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving: