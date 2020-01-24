Oak Lawn Teacher’s Aide Accused of Sexual Conduct With Student

Bond was set at $500,000 Friday for an Oak Lawn teacher's aide who was accused of sexual conduct with an underage student, police said.

Joshua Alexander, 29, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of grooming, according to a press release from Oak Lawn police.

Police previously executed two search warrants on social media accounts after first receiving a complaint of sexual conduct between a juvenile student and a teacher's aide in early December.

Alexander has been ordered to have no contact with the victim, members of the victim's family or anyone under the age of 18. He will be due back in court Feb. 20.