Oak Forest Police Officer Shot Inside Grocery Store Remains Hospitalized

A police officer who was injured when gunfire was exchanged with a 21-year-old woman inside an Oak Forest grocery store remained in the hospital Monday, authorities said.

The officer, who hasn't been identified, was listed in serious, but stable condition as of the afternoon hours, according to an update posted on the city of Oak Forest's Facebook page.

According to police, the officer exchanged gunfire with a woman who displayed a weapon inside the Food 4 Less grocery store after fleeing from law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the area of 159th Street and Central Avenue for a possible motorist needing assistance, and attempted to transport the woman to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. However, she fled the scene and went into the nearby grocery store.

The woman, identified as Ketura Wilson, 21, of Calumet City, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead from her injuries, authorities said.

NBC 5 hasn't independently verified the account of events provided by law enforcement.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.