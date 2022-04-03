1 in Custody After ‘Active Shooter' Incident in Oak Forest

Police in suburban Oak Forest say that one person is in custody after an “active shooter” incident was reported on Sunday afternoon.
At approximately noon Sunday, residents in Oak Forest were urged to avoid the area around 159th and Central Avenue due to an “active shooter” situation in the area.
At approximately 12:38 p.m., an update was provided, with residents being informed that the suspect had been taken into custody and that there was “no longer a threat” to the public.
Streets remain closed in the area due to heavy police presence, authorities said.
It is unclear at this time how many individuals, if any, were shot. We will update this story with new details as they become available.