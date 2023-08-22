Nurses on strike over pay, staffing levels at Joliet's only hospital

More than 500 nurses at Joliet's only hospital are on strike and locked out of the facility.

The union representing those nurses and their employer are at odds over pay and staffing. Registered nurses have been without a contract since May.

"The under staffing in this hospital is downright dangerous. It’s terrifying and scary," said Beth Prosetti, RN, during a rally outside Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.

Earlier this month, the union authorized a two-day strike after negotiations fell apart. In response, parent company Ascension Health contracted with a staffing agency that specializes in work stoppage events.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ascension said it has a comprehensive plan in place to ensure there is no disruption in service.

The statement says in part, "we are contractually required to commit to a minimum of four days of work for any registered nursing staff replaced, starting from the first day of a strike."

Ascension says striking nurses will be able to return to their scheduled shifts beginning Saturday morning.

Standing in solidarity with the nurses, Joliet's mayor said the healthcare system should return to the bargaining table as soon as possible.

"It’s time for Ascension to negotiate in good faith and not replace dedicated and experienced nurse and staff with per diem replacements," said Terry D'Arcy. "I urge you to come back to the negotiating table and resolve this dispute for the wellbeing of Joliet’s residents, the region and those ladies and gentlemen that put their passion and heart into what they do everyday."

Since Ascension took over St. Joseph hospital from Amita in 2018, the Illinois Nurses Association (INA) said the healthcare company has failed to hire and retain adequate levels of staff.

"The number of nurses has gone from 850 to 520," said Julia Bartmes, the executive director of the INA. "It’s having a direct impact on patient care."

Senior nurses are particularly concerned about fair wages.

"I’ve been here 35 years, 33 as a nurse, and I haven’t had a raise in four years," said Mike Keating, an RN who works in the psychiatric unit. "Out of every four new nurses I train, probably about three of them leave within a year or two because they go for more money elsewhere because they’re so underpaid."

"I’ve been a nurse for 31 years, and the current contract they are offering cuts off the wage scale at 21 years and above. Basically, I would get no raise for three years," said Dawn Drish, RN.

"I would just like to see a little bit of recognition for what we do, for our years here, our experience," said Paula Koranda, RN.

Koranda has spent her entire 52-year career at St. Joseph. She started in the kitchen in high school, and attended nursing school at the facility before entering the nursing program.

"I love what I do. That’s why I became a nurse. That’s my passion," said Koranda.

"We [need] a reasonable amount so people will come back and work, so we get enough staff to take care of patients properly in the hospital."

The next bargaining session is scheduled for September 8.

In a statement, Ascension says it "will continue to negotiate in good faith to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on an initial contract that respects the human dignity and rights of all."



