Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore Drafted by Indianapolis Colts in Fourth Round

Another Northwestern player is off the board.

Defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 110 overall on Saturday.

Adebawore is the second Wildcat to be drafted so far in 2023, joining offensive tackle Peter Skoronski -- who was picked by the Tennessee Titans at No. 11 overall. Now, the former teammates are AFC South division rivals.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 282 pounds, Adebawore will join a Colts defensive front that features DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam.

Last season, Adebawore led Northwestern with five sacks while adding 38 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 12 games.