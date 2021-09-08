‘Everyone is Safe': Police Sweep NW Indiana School After Report of Active Shooter

NOTE: Live coverage from the scene will appear in the player above.

No injuries were reported as a high school in northwest Indiana was locked down for over an hour Wednesday morning following a report of an active shooter that sparked a massive police response, authorities said.

Lake Central High School was locked down around 10 a.m. as police investigated a call about an active shooter at the school's campus, Roger Patz, a spokesperson for the St. John Police Department told NBC Chicago.

Resource officers inside the school were "notified immediately," according to authorities.

"At this point I can say that there was an initial call of an active shooter at the high school," Patz said. "Officers responded and everyone is safe."

Just after noon, officers were still conducting "a final methodical search of the Lake Central Campus so that nothing is missed," Patz said.

"Again, there were no shots fired and no injuries," he added. "The methodical search is being conducted out of an abundance of caution."

The Lake Central Schools district said a phone message went out to families saying a 911 call was made and two students were taken in for questioning, but Patz could not immediately confirm that information.

Per Phone Message sent at 11:03 a.m. to all families from Dr. Veracco: At approximately 9:30 a.m. today, our high school was placed on lockdown after a 911 call was made, 2 students have been taken in for questioning, NO shots were fired, all of our students and staff are safe! — Lake Central Schools (@LC_School_Corp) September 8, 2021

A spokesman for the Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency had earlier confirmed the school was on lockdown, but said "everything is speculation so far."

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the school "due to police activity."

"Please avoid the area of Lake Central High School due to police activity," Lake County's emergency communications office tweeted. "We will share information as soon as it is provided by the St John Police Department."

US 41 was closed between 77th and 85th as an investigation continued, authorities said.

Video from the scene showed dozens of emergency responders at the school at 8410 Wicker Ave. Wednesday. According to Patz, more than 17 police departments from Lake County, Indiana responded to the scene.

The Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency advised parents not to report to the school and not to call 911, citing the "evolving situation."

"If your child is a student, DO NOT report to the school and DO NOT call 911 please. Await communication from the school or law enforcement agency/ies," the agency wrote on Facebook. "Our office is monitoring the situation and ready to provide support if we are contacted by the school or other agency/ies."

