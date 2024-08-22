Northbound lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed north of Chicago Avenue, heavy police presence reported

The northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the curve just north of Chicago Avenue are currently closed, with a heavy police presence reported.

Though officials have not confirmed what has caused the large police presence, nearby residents told NBC Chicago's Lexi Sutter that they heard gunshots in the area.

The police presence has been reported near the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, though northbound lane closures stretch south to Chicago Avenue.

It's unknown if any injuries have been reported and there is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.