Northbound I-55 Closed Near Channahon Due to Serious Crash: State Police

The northbound lanes of I-55 remain closed near south suburban Channahon following a serious crash involving injuries on the interstate, according to the Illinois State Police.

The incident was reported before 7:30 p.m. Monday near milepost 247 between Arsenal Road and U.S. 6, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

Police have encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

Details about the crash, and how long the closure is expected to remain in effect, remain unknown.

