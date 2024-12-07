A north suburban home that made an appearance on the big screen in the Christmas cult classic "Home Alone" recently hit the market. However, it's not the house that attracts floods of visitors - year after year.

The home at 681 Lincoln Ave., which served as the residence of "Old Man Marley," the creepy next-door neighbor of the McAllister family - is for sale at nearly $3.8 million, according to the Zillow listing.

Billed as one of Winnetka's "most incredible properties," the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features a large outdoor pool, a putting green and a half-basketball court.

The house was initially listed at $4,195,000 in July; the home was removed the following month and relisted at just under $3.8 million in September. Meanwhile, the most famous "Home Alone" house, the residence next door that served as the McAllister family's home, may have found a new owner.

The popular movie home at 671 Lincoln Ave. - and beloved Christmastime attraction - has been listed as "pending" since late August, the Zillow listing stated.

The legendary mansion was placed on the market in late May and listed as "contingent" just days later. The home was said to be "pending" on June 9 and then listed as "pending" once again on Aug. 30.