North Side bar offers to pay everyone's tab if Bears lose to Broncos on Sunday

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have gotten off to a brutal start to their 2023 season, following a deflating Week 1 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers with defeats to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Now the Bears head back home for a game against the also-winless Denver Broncos, and one Chicago bar is confident that the Bears' franchise-record losing streak is coming to an end this weekend.

Claddagh Ring Pub, an Irish-American sports bar located in Chicago's Lincoln Square community area, is offering a free tab to patrons if the Bears fall to 0-4 with a loss against the Broncos.

Doors for the bar open at 11 a.m., an hour before the game's scheduled start time. In order to be eligible for a free tab, customers must be inside before the noon kickoff.

Promo tabs will close at the conclusion of the third quarter.

In addition to a possible free tab in the event of a Bears loss, Claddagh will also be giving out free pizza to customers at halftime.

While the 2023 season is already looking bleak for Bears fans, Claddagh is making sure customers win in at least one way on Sunday.