No, there isn't a fireworks show in Chicago on July 4. Here's why

You may not realize it, but Chicago does not have plans to put on a fireworks show for Thursday, July 4.

According to city officials, that's been the case in years past, too.

"Historically the City has not presented fireworks on July 4," a city spokesperson told NBC Chicago. "They have been held on July 3 due to the fact that many of the suburbs have July 4 fireworks."

Wednesday, July 3, Navy Pier held a fireworks show as part of its summer fireworks series, where at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 p.m. every Saturday, the sky over the lake is lit up with fireworks.

That means, if you missed the display Wednesday, you'll have the chance to see another show Saturday. You can also watch the full show here.

And if you're willing to venture out into the suburbs, you'll have plenty of options to see fireworks Thursday.