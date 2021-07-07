No Injuries Reported in West Side Nursing Home Fire

Chicago fire officials say no one was injured after a fire at a residential facility on the city’s West Side Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard on Wednesday evening. Fire officials say that roofing materials caught fire at the building, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Residents at The Boulevard were evacuated to a separate building, and no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Roofing materials caught fire at 3456 Franklin. Box now struck. EMS plan 1 secure. No transports. pic.twitter.com/0enwrlY38S — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 8, 2021

According to the facility’s website, “The Boulevard of Chicago provides high-quality, cost-effective medical respite care” for ill and injured homeless adults.

No cause of the fire has yet been determined, and an investigation remains ongoing.