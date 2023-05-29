No Injuries Reported as Fire Tears Through Kankakee County Apartment Building, Officials Say

An apartment building in suburban Kankakee County is a total loss after a fire tore through a half-dozen units Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to Momence Fire Department officials, the fire occurred in a six-unit apartment building just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The fire is believed to have started on an outdoor deck, officials said, but a cause is still being determined.

The entire building was a total loss, according to officials, but no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Arrangements are being made for victims of the fire, and an investigation remains underway.