No Human Remains Found at Northbrook Yard Following Tip in 1982 Cold Case: Police

Authorities have concluded the search at a Northbrook yard after receiving a tip in the 1982 missing persons case of Linda Seymour, officials in the north suburban village announced Saturday.

No human remains were found at the yard located in the 1400 block of Orchard Lane, authorities said.

Tents and tarps were erected around the site Tuesday as investigators with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force and Northbrook Police Department sifted through dirt.

NORTAF's forensic team excavated to a depth of approximately nine feet, authorities said.

Seymour was 35 when she disappeared in 1982. Since then there have been starts and stops to the investigation, but the length of time since her disappearance has stunned neighbors who live nearby.

“I was kind of surprised. It was like ‘oh, I’ve been passing that house!’’ Emily Erickson previously told NBC 5.

Records for the home show that Seymour was the previous owner of the home, that her husband died in 2009, and that one of her sons is the current owner.

There were "no other investigative avenues at this time," the village said Saturday.